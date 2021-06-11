Parents in Lodi hold in-person promotion ceremony for 8th graders

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Parents in the Lodi Unified School District held an independent eighth grade promotion ceremony for students at Lockeford Elementary School.

“This is just a stepping stone in their lives, but during the past year, these children have struggled mentally, physically, emotionally and just to be able to give them an in-person send off is huge,” said Branda DeLaTorre, a volunteer. “We’re thrilled that we were able to pull it off.”

After 15 months of isolation, an event like this was needed to help bring people together and celebrate student accomplishments, parents told FOX40.