Parents killed in West Sacramento head-on crash while driving home with their children

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two parents driving home with their children Monday night were killed when their vehicle was hit head-on in West Sacramento.

West Sacramento police say around 11:30 p.m., two vehicles collided in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Locks Drive.

A mother and father who had their two young children in the vehicle with them died from their injuries, according to police.

Police say both children were hospitalized but the extent of their injuries has not been reported.

The other driver involved in the crash was also taken to an area hospital.

Police have not released any identities.

West Sacramento police say they are investigating what led up to the head-on crash and are trying to determine if alcohol or drugs played a role.