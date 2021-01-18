Parents of Sacramento man who was shot, killed by deputies speak out

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Jethro and Yaphette Geiger are speaking out about their 24-year-old son Kershawn Geiger’s death.

They said Geiger was shot and killed by deputies during an evening gang force traffic stop near the intersection of Rampart Drive and Ranger Way on Jan. 15.

“Two Black men in the car, police shoot to kill. That’s all I see right now,” Yaphette Geiger told FOX40.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Gang Suppression Unit were conducting a follow-up investigation to another shooting, which happened in South Sacramento County.

Deputies were approaching two men inside a vehicle when a shooting occurred, leaving one suspect dead and a deputy wounded.

“They’re not saying who shot first or who shot at all. They’re not even saying that my son shot. They’re making it appear that way,” said Yaphette Geiger.

But the Geigers said they don’t believe that means their son shot at the deputy. They instead claim that deputy was hit by friendly fire from another deputy.

“Nah, he was a loving kid. He loved life,” Jethro Geiger said. “I know that no gunshot was fired from inside the vehicle, as they claim. The officer that was shot was shot by friendly fire.”

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office had no comment.

The Geigers said their son was a working electrician going to school and a father of two. They added he was in that area that night dropping off his children with his brother, who is the other suspect in the vehicle at the time of the shooting who survived.

The Geigers added that they’re frustrated they still do not know why their son was shot and killed.

“Did he do something to them to make them shoot him,” said Jethro Geiger. “Tell me what did he do to get shot. That’s all I want to know. I want answers.”

They were told that both the sheriff’s internal affairs unit and the district attorney’s office are investigating this shooting.

So far, the sheriff’s office said there are no updates since Saturday.