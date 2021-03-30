Parents of teen beaten by Stockton police respond to officers’ firing

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Tuesday, after months of waiting, a Stockton family was able to watch the body camera footage showing the violent arrest of their teenage son.

“The images and the sounds of hearing my son screaming and yelling and crying, screaming, ‘I’m not resisting.’ And the images of them kicking and stomping and kneeing his neck and head,” said Jessica Carter, the mother of 17-year-old Devin Carter. “How do I learn to live with that for the rest of my life? It was horrific.”

On Dec. 30, 2020, Devin Carter was pulled over and beaten by Stockton police on Davis Road.

“It’s a nightmare that we will have to live for the rest of our life,” said Devin Carter’s father, George Carter.

The body camera video that the Carter family watched is not being released to the public because of Devin Carter’s age.

“Not only did they violate protocol and policies, but they violated his human rights and could have killed him,” Jessica Carter explained. “What I saw today was an effort to kill my son.”

Images released by the family show their son’s injuries sustained during the arrest. Devin Carter’s eyes were blackened and bloodshot with what appears to be boot marks on his face and back, which the family said is proof of excessive force.

“It’s inhumane what they did our son,” George Carter said. “No person deserves anything like that. It should have never happened.”

Stockton police said Devin Carter was driving erratically and speeding over 100 mph, leading officers on a three-minute chase.

Officials said that chase put the officers and the public in danger before they were able to pull him over.

According to Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones, that’s when four officers used force to detain Devin Carter.



“To keep the legitimacy of our police department and the credibility in the eyes of the community, we have to make sure we hold ourselves accountable when there’s an issue, and there is an issue here,” Jones said.

On Tuesday, Jones announced he fired two of the officers involved.

Michael Stiles, who has been with the department since 2018, and Omar Villapudua, a five-year veteran with the force, were fired for using excessive force outside of the department’s policy and training.

“In those two officers’ cases, when it was specific force used on the individual’s head and neck area that was such a significant level of force that I felt was inappropriate and excessive, that was the cause for their separation,” Jones said.



The two other officers involved remain employed with the department and their names have not been released. Jones said those officers will be disciplined and receive additional training.

The Carter family said more needs to be done.

“I feel that the four officers that were involved that did this to our son should be prosecuted,” George Carter said.