Parents, student-athletes demand Elk Grove Unified School District come up with plan to restart sports

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly 200 parents and student-athletes protested Tuesday, demanding the Elk Grove Unified School District come up with a plan to get students off the bench.

“Sports have played a huge role in my life since I was about 4 years old,” said Christopher Falcone, who plays football at Pleasant Grove High School. “I’ve always done a sport every year. So, I mean, sports have really helped me with my academics.”

Dave Falcone, Christopher’s father, organized Tuesday’s protest. He said he believes that if the district doesn’t decide on a plan on how to resume athletics at schools, then players and coaches will go to other schools outside the district.

“If you are a senior and this is your last year to play, you need to make a choice,” Dave said. “Are you going to sit and wait to see if Elk Grove comes out with a plan in the next two or three months, which is basically what they are telling us? Or are you going to go someplace where you can get enrolled in their program now?”

The first steps on a plan, however, may be on its way.

Monday, Sacramento City Unified School District said it will be part of a group that includes EGUSD and other large school districts in the area.

The goal is to “leverage a larger regional group to seek ideas, innovation and possible solutions to the challenges that come with athletics in a COVID-19 reality.”

Dave said he is aware of the gatherings between the school districts. But he said he believes that while that may be a start, he really wants to see something put into action before it’s too late.

A spokesperson for EGUSD sent FOX40 the following statement following the protest:

We support our student athletes and we support their need to have their voices heard. We want to continue with co-curricular and extra-curricular activities to the extent possible for this next school year and will be reviewing the recommendations from public health given the ongoing conditions of COVID-19. Xanthi Pinkerton, EGUSD Spokesperson

FOX40 also reached out to the Sacramento County Office of Education, which said any decisions on athletics comes down to the district and not them.