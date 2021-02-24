Parents, students demand change at St. Francis High School after blackface Snapchat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A group of outraged parents rallied outside of St. Francis Catholic High School on Wednesday, calling for change from the school following an incident involving blackface.

A St. Francis student, who is reportedly white, was accused of taking a selfie with a dark-skinned filter on Snapchat that allegedly targeted another student. Parents and students said they were made aware of the photo on Monday.

The student who took the Snapchat selfie no longer attends the school as of Wednesday.

It’s an outcome the co-chair of the Black Parents Group of St. Francis said they’ve been pushing for after being told it wasn’t going to happen.

SFHS officials announced the student was suspended for a few days and returned to hybrid instruction until Wednesday.

After telling concerned parents they would not expel the student, SFHS released a new statement during Wednesday’s rally that reads, in part:

The recent events taken by a SFHS student were completely unacceptable, and we are disheartened by the student’s behavior. The student’s actions were addressed immediately, and the disciplinary measures were in accordance with the SFHS Racial Reconciliation Plan and SFHS Student Policy. As of today, the student who participated in this is no longer a student at the school. St. Francis Catholic High School

There are now calls for the school to change its zero-tolerance policy to include racist epithets and depictions of blackface, an issue that many say has gone on far too long for Black students at SFHS.

“Teachers have said stuff to other students all the time. Like, this is just an ongoing problem since I was a freshman,” one student told FOX40.

“We’re exhausted, tired of seeing the abuse of Black bodies, because this is what this is: abuse,” another added.

St. Francis High School’s original statement, sent to parents Monday, can be read in full below.

Dear St. Francis Families, Our community is hurting due to the recent racial events at St. Francis Catholic High School in which multiple photos of a student in blackface spread on social media. These are completely unacceptable, and we are disheartened by the behavior. We addressed student actions immediately. All disciplinary measures were in accordance with the SFHS Racial Reconciliation Plan and SFHS Student Policy, and the two families involved have met to begin the process of healing and reconciliation. Last summer, many St. Francis students and alumnae took to social media to share their stories. We listened. We facilitated several listening sessions, spoke to families, students, and alumnae about their experiences at SFHS. With the intent of listening to understand in order to change and do better, and working with our alumnae and students, we created our Racial Reconciliation Plan, which puts our faith at the forefront of healing our community, focusing on racial literacy, dialogue, and forgiveness. It is a loving and Gospel-infused approach to repairing harm done and mitigating any ongoing or future harm to our students and families of color. Over the last several months, many people have voiced their opinion on the plan, and I am grateful for every insight. We desire to foster an inclusive campus community and culture that fully represents what we are about as a community: – We are a Catholic school which means that we follow the teachings of Jesus Christ and welcome and serve all who want to be here. – We oppose any and all words and actions that demean the dignity of another person. – We seek healing and reconciliation in times of conflict. – We look to prayer, dialogue and education to guide our processes. – We encourage our community members to speak directly to us when they have concerns or questions. – We do not engage in or condone social media that degrades, harasses, threatens, or furthers misinformation. – We believe that parents are the primary educators of their children, and we want to work in collaboration with them. – We know that people are hurting in these difficult times. We believe racism is a sin, and it is through continued dialogue, strengthened by the Holy Spirit, that we can achieve true healing and reconciliation. – And as our motto says, “We graduate women who change the world.” We change the world by changing ourselves, communities, and institutions. While there is still more work to do, SFHS will continue to honor the commitment we made to create change within our community and support healing within our students and families of color–specifically our Black and African American students. We have just begun the holy season of Lent, a time when we prepare ourselves for Christ’s death and glorious resurrection. It is a time of prayer, penance and almsgiving. It is a time for introspection. We, as a community, have scrutinized ourselves and continue to examine our flaws and failings. We know that we are imperfect and that there is more work to be done with racial healing. We also know that beauty comes out of struggle– that is the message of the Cross and especially relevant now. I ask you to take a moment of prayer and introspection. I ask for your prayers for healing of hurt, for love to prevail, for peace in our hearts, and for reconciliation in our beautiful St. Francis community. In the spirit of healing and reconciliation, Theresa Rodgers, President