Parents, students protest mask mandate at Rio Del Oro Elementary School

PLUMAS LAKE, Calif. (KTXL) – While the California indoor mask mandate is set to end next week, the state will still require students to wear masks at school. Parents and students gathered Tuesday at Rio Del Oro Elementary School in Plumas Lake to protest the continued mandate in schools.

Some parents who spoke to FOX40 said Monday, children who tried to walk onto campus without a mask were not let in and were left unattended with no adult supervision.

According to the parents, school officials eventually made some sort of agreement to allow the students in as long as they studied at their desks outside.

Tuesday, parents said school administrators told them either their maskless kids will not be allowed on campus today, or if they are, they’ll be moved to the cafeteria.

“We really just want the mask choice for our children,” said parent Ashley Dean. “If you want to send your kids to school with a mask, that’s fine. We personally don’t want our kids in masks anymore, and if it’s good enough for our governor we think it’s good enough for us.”

In response to the protest, the Plumas Lake Elementary School District released the following statement:

Plumas Lake Elementary School District, along with all California school districts, continues to follow California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) K12 School Guidance on masking and other COVID-19 related safety measures. PLESD is proud of the hard work our 160 teachers and staff continue to perform each day to keep our students safe and learning. Plumas Lake Elementary School District

Parents told FOX40 they would continue to protest every day until the mask mandate is lifted.