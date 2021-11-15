Parents, students rally at State Capitol in continued push against vaccine mandate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As top health officials and state leaders urge parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as their able, people filled the North Steps of the State Capitol Monday to again protest California’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Parents, grandparents and children alike gathered to send a message to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“We want a choice. We have that right,” said Amber Faddis, an event coordinator with Our Children Our Choice. “He does not choose what we put in our children’s bodies. We’re not going to stop until we have that choice.”

The walkout came after the governor’s announcement last month requiring the vaccine for in-person school attendance after the vaccine received full approval from federal and state experts.

At the time, Gov. Newsom said the state already requires vaccines for other viruses and there’s no reason why California would not do the same with COVID-19. He noted doctors have repeatedly urged parents to vaccinate their children against the virus to help stop the spread.

Back at the rally, organizers said it boils down to freedom.

“We, basically, want to make it known that we are not an anti-vaccine rally here. We are not here to rally against all vaccines,” said Tess Van Dusen with Our Children Our Choice. “We are actually against the mandate itself. We just want the choice for our children.”

This is the second time in the last month that parents and organizers put on a demonstration at the capitol and they plan to rally there again in early 2022 as soon as the California Legislature reconvenes.

“We’re here to say it’s our choice as parents to make that decision for our children and we’re not going to stop fighting this until we have our choice,” Faddis said.