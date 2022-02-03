Parents, students rally outside Lincoln middle school against state mask rules

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Several dozen parents and students in Lincoln made it clear Thursday they were fed up with the mask mandate.

They gathered outside Glen Edwards Middle School before the start of the school day.

“We shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask. It should be a choice,” said sixth-grader Nate White.

That’s why White said he and others, like parent Gus Murphy, are against California’s mandate requiring masks for all indoor, public school settings.

“These children have decided they feel terrible when they wear the masks. We’re not asking you to unmask your child,” Murphy said. “We just simply want to provide choice because that is one of the most fundamental concepts of the Constitution of the United States of America.”

The California Department of Public Health has long maintained that masks help prevent coronavirus spread.

Those who gathered Thursday said it’s gone too far and they’re worried about what could happen should students enter school without a mask.

For its part, Western Placer Unified School District said it sent letters to Gov. Gavin Newsom expressing support for mask choice.

Superintendent Kerry Callahan told FOX40 the district is following guidance from the state to have students wear masks while they’re indoors.

The Western Placer Unified School District continues to implement the masking requirement for all indoor public school settings put in place by the State of California. Much as we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic, guidance, recommendations and mandates alike continue to evolve. Until we see the current restrictions for K-12 schools loosen, we are obligated to follow the state’s masking requirement, up to excluding students from campus who continually refuse to wear a mask while indoors on campus. It is not our goal to exclude students from campuses. Our school community wants students learning in class and in-person; and that is precisely what we are committed to provide. Knowing that in-person learning is best for students, we will continue to work with our students and families to find solutions in order to meet the state’s masking requirement. We hear their concerns, and frankly, we understand their desire to return to a school setting as we once knew it. Kerry Callahan, Western Placer Unified School District Superintendent

In the meantime, parents and students who spoke to FOX40 said their movement has a renewed momentum after the governor was seen taking pictures without a mask on his face at Sunday’s NFC championship game.

“Gavin Newsom did more for my cause at SoFi Stadium than I’ve been able to do in two months. So thank you, governor, appreciate you, if you’re watching this,” Murphy said. “They’re outraged, they deserve to be outraged. Quite frankly, they’re here to take their city back and children’s education back, and I support them 100%.”