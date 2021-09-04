Parked car rolls backwards, breaks canopy before hitting apartment building in Sacramento County

A parked car rolled downhill and struck a parking canopy, another parked car and an apartment building. (Photos courtesy of the California Highway Patrol.)

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A parked car rolled downhill backwards and caused damage to an apartment building in Sacramento County.

California Highway Patrol officials said the crash Saturday morning just before 11 a.m.

CHP officers responded to the apartment complex and found a damaged car resting against the side of an apartment building with a collapsed metal canopy nearby.

Investigators said they discovered the driver of the vehicle parked on a hill but didn’t put the car’s transmission in park and just relied on the emergency break instead.

After the driver got out of the car, the car rolled backyards and hit the parking canopy and another parked car before rolling down another small hill and hitting the building.

No one was injured in the crash and a tow truck was able to remove the car without causing more damage to the canopy or the apartment building, according to CHP.

CHP officials reminded drivers to put their vehicles’ on park along with setting the emergency brake when parking. If parking on a hill, they remind drivers to turn their vehicles’ wheels towards the curb or away from the road.