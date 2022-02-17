Parking site for the unhoused at Sutter’s Landing Park rejected

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A proposed ‘Safe Parking Site’ for unhoused residents in Sacramento has been shot down.

The site would have been in the area of Sutter’s Landing north of Downtown Sacramento. While there are strong arguments against it, a council member said it was rejected for other reasons.

“There was a lot of emotion around safe sites, but I will say that with this site, I actually got more support for this site than I have ever gotten before. I’d say it’s as pretty close to 50/50,” said Council Member Katie Valenzuela.

Valenzuela told FOX40 the reason the city is choosing not to pursue the site is due to logistics rather than pushback from residents.



“Also, what came out in the community input was some additional questions that we hadn’t thought about, about emergency access when the train was blocking the levee. Different questions that got brought up that were additional technical issues that we would have to overcome,” Valenzuela said.

A “Safe Parking Site” is a fenced-in area with security and resources for those who choose to stay there in cars, trucks and RVs. The city operates one on Front Street and a “Safe Ground” filled with tents. Both are near the Sacramento River.

With her site now a no, Valenzuela is getting behind Council Member Mai Vang and her hopes of getting a “Safe Parking Site” in South Sacramento.

They now support a site on a 100-acre property south of Meadowview Road and north of the Delta Shore’s Shopping Center. But it’s not a guarantee either.

Community feedback will be required.

For Valenzuela, the “Safe Parking Sites” are not the end goal, just a step in the right direction.

“Even if we just use a few acres of a hundred acres for safe parking, it’s going to provide immediate relieve city-wide, and I’m really excited that Council Member Vang is open to use it temporarily for that purpose,” Valenzuela said.

That South Sacramento site is referred to as the Job Corp Center, If it does turn into a site for the unhoused, it could still be around six months before that can happen.