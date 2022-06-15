MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man charged with molestation was found to be unsuitable for parole by the State Board of Parole Hearings at North Kern State Prison on Wednesday, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Eugene Brown Sr., 53, was originally sentenced to six years in prison for the continuous sexual abuse of an 11-year-old relative in 2014, according to the DA’s office.

Brown was released in 2019 on parole for a maximum of 20 years with various terms and a GPS monitoring device, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said that Brown failed to attend sex offender treatment classes, charge his GPS device and avoided tracking by parole agents for three days.

After a petition was filed to revoke Brown’s parole in January 2022, Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Nancy Leo found probable cause to revoke his parole, according to the DA’s office.

In a June 2 hearing, Brown admitted that he failed to charge his GPS device, was not looking for employment and was abusing marijuana and methamphetamine, according to the DA’s office.