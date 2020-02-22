Parolee at large arrested after high-speed chase through Woodland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) -- Police arrested a parolee Friday night following a high-speed chase through Woodland.

Just before 9 p.m., officers tried to pull over a vehicle with 25-year-old parolee at large Joseph Gonzalez behind the wheel, according to the Woodland Police Department.

When Gonzalez refused to stop, police say officers followed him down city streets and through the outskirts of Woodland. A viewer sent FOX40 a video of Gonzalez speeding through a neighborhood on West Woodland Avenue with patrol cars chasing behind him.

Woodland police provided this photo of the gun stolen out of Nevada.

In the area of 3rd Street and Oak Avenue, Gonzalez ran from the car and into a nearby backyard, according to police. Officers later found him and took him into custody.

Officials also discovered a firearm stolen from Nevada.

Woodland police say deputies and officers from multiple agencies were called to Muir Street last month in search of Gonzalez. Investigators received information that the parolee was in a vehicle in the area. But after blocking the street for hours and deploying a robot, Gonzalez was not found.