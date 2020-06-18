Parolee stabs San Joaquin County K-9 twice

K-9 Kimbo after he was treated for his wounds. (Photo by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A K-9 was stabbed by a domestic violence suspect Wednesday in Stockton.

Just before 4 p.m., Stockton officers were called to an area near East Hazelton Avenue and California Street where a woman was heard screaming. Police say her ex-husband, 59-year-old John Sandoval, was threatening to stab her.

John Sandoval was armed with a hatchet and three knives. (Photo by the Stockton Police Department)

At the scene, Stockton police say officers helped the woman get to safety while Sandoval stood on the bank of the Mormon Slough armed with three knives and a hatchet.

Police report Sandoval refused to surrender and became aggressive. Officers shot nonlethal beanbag rounds at him before deputies released K-9s to stop him.

Sandoval stabbed one of the K-9s twice and officers used their tasers to apprehend him, according to police.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s K-9 Kimbo was taken to a veterinarian and is expected to fully recover.

Sandoval, who was already on parole for domestic violence, was taken to the hospital and will be booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. He faces charges of making terrorist threats, brandishing a weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a K-9 and violating parole.