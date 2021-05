RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Rancho Cordova police say part of Bradshaw Road between Gore Road and Folsom Boulevard will be closed due to a crash.

Drivers going northbound on Bradshaw Road are advised to use a different route. Police did not give a time of reopening, saying it would be closed for “an extensive period.”

No injuries have been reported, and Rancho police did not give any information about the crash.

Northbound Bradshaw Road between Gore Road and Folsom Boulevard is currently closed for an extensive period due to a vehicle collision. Please use alternate routes. — Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) May 11, 2021