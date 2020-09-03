Part of I-80 near Madison Avenue closed following shooting

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says portions of Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue were shut down late Wednesday following a shooting.

A passenger in a green minivan heading west on I-80 was wounded when shots were fired from a dark-colored sedan, according to the CHP.

Officials say the wounded passenger was taken to a local hospital but their injuries have not been reported.

All lanes of westbound I-80 were closed at the Madison Avenue overcrossing as investigators searched for shell casings, according to the CHP. Later, Caltrans reports the eastbound and westbound onramps from Madison Avenue to I-80 were also closed.

There is no danger to the public, according to CHP.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.