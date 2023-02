(KTXL) — Part of U.S. Route 50 is closed “due to avalanche control,” Caltrans District 3 said Monday morning.

Caltrans said the closure stretches from Echo Summit to Meyers and that drivers should take an alternate route.

Caltrans noted that there is no estimated time for reopening.

Over the weekend the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning that is expected to last at least through 4 a.m. Wednesday morning for the foothills and the Sierra.