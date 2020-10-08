Partial remains of man who went missing in 2018 in Plumas County identified

CHESTER, Calif. (KTXL) — The partial remains of a Greenville man who went missing in 2018 have been found and identified, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.

Dominic G. Potts went missing November 2018 near First Avenue in Chester. His car was found not long after.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office says a hunter called them about a possible human skull in the woods near the same area.

A deputy and sergeant went to the wooded area and confirmed it was a human skull.

The sheriff’s office says Potts’ partial remains were then identified Wednesday.

A search and rescue team is currently searching the area for additional remains, according to the sheriff’s office.