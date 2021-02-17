Partial reopening of Natomas schools begins next week

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) – After a year of empty classrooms and virtual learning, the Natomas Teachers Association was not pleased when the Natomas Unified School District announced a reopening plan in early February.

“We had wanted to be approached as we had in the past for any plans to reopen,” said Natomas Teachers Association president Brenda Borge.

When the plans were announced, Borge wrote a letter criticizing the district’s rush to reopen schools, which she said raised safety concerns and put a lot of unnecessary stress on the teachers.

But over the weekend, the district and the union agreed on a plan that begins on Feb. 23.

“Starting Tuesday and Wednesday, we actually have our Pre-K to 6th-grade students coming back for two days,” explained Chris Evans, Natomas Unified Superintendent.

According to the plan, a small portion of students will physically be in the classrooms while the others will continue to learn from home.

Before any students come to school, Evans is asking parents to make sure they’re doing their part before sending their child to school.

“We’re asking families to self-assess their students for symptoms including temperature at home,” Evans said.

District officials said they expect to see a number of confirmed cases as their schools slowly start to reopen next week, but they have a plan in place to make sure everyone stays safe.

“If a teacher is exposed and isn’t feeling any symptoms, the teacher can go right back to distance learning and half the cohort in the elementary school will be quarantined for a period of time, but the other half won’t be,” Evans explained.

Evans said there will be temperature readers on school buses and on campus, and everyone must wear a mask.

As the plan is set to begin, Evans said there will be adjustments along the way as school resumes.

Evans said if any parent or student has any questions or concerns about their health during the reopening plan, they are encouraged to voice their concerns to their respective school principals.