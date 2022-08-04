MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — State Route 89 near Markleeville will remain closed after flash floods impacted the roadway, according to Caltrans District 10.

Caltrans said that mud and debris flows were caused from the sudden rainfall and washed out portions of the road.

The National Weather Service warned on Wednesday that several burn scars in the area could cause mud and debris flows throughout the Greater Lake Tahoe area.

During the flooding on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported at least one vehicle was nearly washed off the roadway.

There is not estimated time of reopening for the roadway, according to Caltrans.