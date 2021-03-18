Passenger’s vape pen catches fire during flight to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Southwest Airlines passenger had to put out a fire on a flight headed to Sacramento Wednesday when his vape pen overheated in his pocket.

A report by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services says on a flight from San Diego to Sacramento, a passenger was in the plane’s bathroom when his vape pen started heating up in his pocket.

When he took it out, the report says the lithium battery in the e-cigarette started smoking and caught fire.

The passenger was able to run it under water to put the fire out.

Cal OES reports a flight attendant put the vape pen in a containment bag before it was handed over to the fire department once the plane landed at Sacramento International Airport.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the report.

