SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers from CHP North Sacramento shared a thank you with unidentified motorists who assisted an officer as the officer attempted to apprehend a DUI driver on Tuesday.

A post shared from the North Sacramento CHP office on Wednesday said a call came in of a drunken driver along I-80 near Madison Avenue at around 3:11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said they eventually found the suspect vehicle after the driver had rear-ended a big-rig and officers conducted a traffic stop.

The driver immediately became confrontational, according to officers, and at one point attempted to grab the officers duty weapon.

Passing motorists noticed the struggle and stopped to help the officer, according to CHP.

“Without your assistance, things may have ended up much differently and we are most certainly thankful they did not!” CHP North Sacramento wrote in a Facebook post. “For those who helped, you know who you are and we want you to know how grateful we are that you stopped to help our officer!”