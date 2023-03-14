(KTXL) — A patient was airlifted near Jupiter, California on Monday afternoon “due to failing roads and extended response times for ground resources,” the CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit said.

According to the fire unit, firefighters at the Twain Harte Station hoisted and flew a patient on a 10 minute flight to meet with Tuolumne County Ambulance medics.

The fire unit said driving could have taken two or more hours and that views from the air of Italian Bar Road showed it to be “damaged in multiple areas.”

The Sierra and other parts of Northern California are forecast to continue to get more precipitation in the coming days on top of the considerable amounts the areas have already received over the past weeks.