Patients eagerly await appointments as elective surgeries resume

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom relaxed his stay-at-home orders allowing elective surgeries to be performed.

However, individual hospitals will decide when to resume those procedures.

On Wednesday, Dignity Health Sacramento announced they would be resuming select surgeries and services May 11.

“It’s a pain that after I do any type of exercise I have to ice my knee,” said Jose Silva.

Silva told FOX40 he has been battling a knee injury for the past six years and was originally scheduled to get surgery on April 6.

But when he showed up to Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento the day of his surgery, he got a call saying it would be postponed.

Like many hospitals, Dignity Health had to stop elective surgeries due to a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.

“Because of worries about the virus, hospitals needed to preserve the amount of PPE, or personal protective equipment,” said orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Han.

Dignity Health’s announcement that elective surgeries will resume includes six area hospitals.

“They told me that they’re hoping that by the end of the month they can start scheduling again,” said Silva.

Dr. Han said hospital staff are now trying to fit in patients who scheduled surgeries prior to the shutdown.

“So, they have all been basically waiting,” said Dr. Han. “So, at this point, we have a lot of backlog of surgery of patients who want to get their procedures done.”

While Silva is still awaiting a scheduled date for surgery, he’s remaining optimistic.

“I’ve waited six years and I’m hoping I don’t have to wait that long,” said Silva.

Dignity Health said it will require patients to be tested for COVID-19 48 to 72 hours prior to their procedure. They will also limit visitation, as well as require universal masking for staff and patients.