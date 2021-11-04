Patrol vehicle rolls back during arrest, hits Sacramento County deputy and suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A patrol vehicle rolled backward during an arrest and hit a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy and a suspect Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said two deputies were driving southbound on Watt Avenue near Elkhorn Boulevard when someone threw a “hard object” at the windshield. The deputies then stopped on the side of the road and approached the man.

According to the sheriff’s office, the situation became physical and both deputies began to fight with the man on the ground.

Their patrol vehicle then began to roll backward toward them. The sheriff’s office reports one deputy got off the ground and into the vehicle to stop it.

But the patrol vehicle still hit the other deputy, who the sheriff’s office said tried to hold the vehicle back as the man was on the ground.

Still, it collided with the man as well. Both the deputy and the man reportedly had superficial abrasions. No other injuries were reported.

The man was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.