‘Paul saved my life’: Vigil held for victim of San Jose mass shooting

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. (KTXL) — From the Mountain House community who lost a neighbor to coworkers at the Valley Transit Authority to his family, hundreds gathered in San Joaquin County Friday night to say goodbye to a man dear to many.

“Saturday, tomorrow we were supposed to go to Disneyland … I wish we can still,” said one of Paul Megia’s sons.

Megia died this week in the mass shooting at the VTA rail yard in San Jose. While many of the speeches were very emotional, nothing struck a chord quite like when a coworker of Megia described the moment he became her hero forever.

“He open the door, and told me to go in and lock the door, and said, ‘Please, don’t let anybody in in three or four minutes.’” said the coworker. “I heard all the gunshots coming in while the shooter came into our office and started shooting it up. Paul saved my life, and I am very blessed for him. He was not scared, and he was very courageous and very brave.”

Nicole, Megia’s wife, said their family loved to get out of the house, adding they will carry on without their guide.

“Just an all-around great man who valued his family and had a passion for life — was a go-getter and we all know an adventure seeker,” Nicole Megia said. “I promise you Paul, the kids and I will live on through your legacy for the love of the outdoors. We love you so much.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Megia’s children.