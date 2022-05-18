SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Pearl Jam’s concert at the Golden 1 Center was canceled due to bassist Jeff Ament testing positive for COVID-19, the band announced hours before Wednesday night’s show.

The band was supposed to perform at the downtown venue Wednesday night as part of their North American tour. Pearl Jam also announced their concert in Las Vegas on Friday is canceled.

According to the Golden 1 Center, ticket refunds will be automatically processed to the ticket holders’ method of purchase.

Previously, the band’s drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for COVID-19 before their show in Oakland on May 13. The band also played their Fresno show without Cameron on Monday.

“This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows,” the band said in a social media post. “Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection.”

According to the band’s website, Pearl Jam’s North American tour continues on Sept. 1 with a stop at Quebec City, Canada. The band is scheduled to begin their European tour at Landgraaf, Netherlands on June 18.