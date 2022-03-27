MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Saturday night after being struck by a car on North Airport Road north of West Lathrop Road.

Manteca police officers responded to a reported crash in the area at around 7:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with extensive injuries from the crash. Emergency medical personnel declared the person dead.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with police investigators.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.

No additional information was released about the person who died.

Manteca police are requesting anyone with information about the crash to call Manteca police at 209-456-8101.