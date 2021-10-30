Pedestrian dies from injuries after being hit by deputy patrol car

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian who was struck by a deputy patrol bar on Franklin Road died from their injuries Friday afternoon.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s said the pedestrian was on Franklin Boulevard near Percheron Drive at around 10:43 p.m. during a foggy Thursday night.

Two witnesses of the crash told authorities the pedestrian was in the “middle of the road with their back to oncoming traffic,” according to the release.

A deputy with the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center was driving in a sheriff’s patrol vehicle when they hit the pedestrian.

The deputy gave the pedestrian medical aid until first responders came and took the pedestrian to a local hospital for treatment.

After being in critical condition throughout the night, the pedestrian died from their injuries the next day.

The California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash and no other details about the deputy or the pedestrian were released.