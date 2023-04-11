(KTXL) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a car on State Route 99 Monday night, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

According to CHP, just before 11:30 p.m., the driver of the car was heading north on SR-99 south of State Route 70 at around 80 miles per hour.

CHP said the pedestrian, a 59-year-old woman from Antioch, “ran directly in front of” the vehicle from the road’s shoulder towards the median and the driver wasn’t able to avoid her.

According to CHP, the woman died from her injuries.

CHP said it doesn’t suspect alcohol to be a factor in the collision.