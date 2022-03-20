ROCKLIN, Calif. — A pedestrian died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in Rocklin.

Rocklin police officials posted on social media that a male pedestrian was walking on Lonetree Boulevard near Adams Drive at around 8:30 p.m. before being struck.

The pedestrian died at Sutter Roseville Medical Center from his injuries, according to police.

Police said the vehicle’s driver is cooperating with investigators.

The crash shutdown the eastbound lanes of Lonetree Boulevard at Adams Drive for several hours.

No information was released on what caused the crash.