ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Tuesday morning, a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed after walking into its path, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn Area.

According to CHP, when officers arrived on the scene at Sunrise Boulevard near Kensington Drive, they learned that a Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Sunrise Boulevard at approximately 40 miles per hour.

CHP said a male pedestrian then walked in the path of the vehicle and was hit.

According to CHP, the pedestrian died at the scene.

CHP also said that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in this crash.