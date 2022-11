AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, the incident happened around 10:16 a.m. near Bell Road and Quartz Road.

CHP said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and that the driver was a woman in her 20s.

CHP does not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor.

CalTrans said the collision blocked lanes of Highway 49 near Bell Road.