(KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5 Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the collision happened around 6 a.m. on I-5 near Richards Boulevard.

CHP said the pedestrian, an adult man in his late 40s, was running in the road when he was struck between the 2nd and 3rd lane by a Ford F-150.

According to CHP, the driver remained at the scene.