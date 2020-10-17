Pedestrian hit, killed on Watt Avenue in Antelope

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was hit and killed in Antelope Friday after trying to cross the street outside of a crosswalk.

Just before 4 p.m., a passenger van heading north on Watt Avenue near Navaho Drive hit a pedestrian, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials say the unidentified man had walked into the street from the right shoulder and was trying to get to the center median.

The fire department pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Investigators say the van stayed at the scene and was cooperative. They do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in the deadly crash.