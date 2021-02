The Latest — (Wednesday, Feb 24)

7:40 a.m.

All lanes on Interstate 5 at Richards Boulevard are clear.

Original Story Below

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal crash on southbound Interstate 5 near Richards Boulevard is causing backups as commuters funnel through two lanes.

A vehicle hit a pedestrian around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol says they do not have an estimated time for reopening all lanes.

This is a developing story.