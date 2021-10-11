Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Olivehurst

OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Olivehurst Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling south on Powerline Road near 7th Avenue at around 10:10 p.m. when they struck the pedestrian before driving off.

The driver was in a small gray truck with a lift kit.

The pedestrian died from their injuries and no additional information about the crash was released.

CHP officials are requesting that anyone with information about the truck and/or driver to contact them at 530-674-5141.