(KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed in an early morning collision Sunday, the Ceres Police Department said.

The police department said around 12:30 a.m. their officers and members from the Modesto Fire Department and American Medical Response were called to reports of “an injury accident involving a pedestrian” on Mitchell Road.

Life-saving measures were attempted on the pedestrian but were unsuccessful and they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police.