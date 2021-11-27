Pedestrian killed in collision involving ambulance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died in a collision involving an ambulance just after midnight Saturday.

The ambulance, belonging to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, was transporting a patient when it became involved in a collision near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Hurley Way, the district reported.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The patient being transported by that ambulance was transferred to another and continued to the hospital.

Another car may have been involved in the collision. The cause of the incident is being investigated by CHP.

This story is developing.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the pedestrian had been hit by an ambulance. It has been amended to say an ambulance was involved in the collision. The exact timeline and how the ambulance was involved is being investigated.