ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – The pedestrian who was the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Elk Grove on Tuesday has been identified.

The Sacramento County Coroner identified the victim as 52-year-old Barton Rodriguez.

On Tuesday a pedestrian was reported lying on the roadway of Elk Grove Boulevard near Shorelake Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene.

A few hours later, the 17-year-old driver was arrested after turning himself in and was sent to juvenile hall on vehicular manslaughter charges.

Brianna Padilla, Rodriguez’s niece, created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.