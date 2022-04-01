ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – The pedestrian who was the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Elk Grove on Tuesday has been identified.
The Sacramento County Coroner identified the victim as 52-year-old Barton Rodriguez.
On Tuesday a pedestrian was reported lying on the roadway of Elk Grove Boulevard near Shorelake Drive.
When officers arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene.
A few hours later, the 17-year-old driver was arrested after turning himself in and was sent to juvenile hall on vehicular manslaughter charges.
Brianna Padilla, Rodriguez’s niece, created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.