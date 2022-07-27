SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian Tuesday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. near Power Inn Road and Elder Creek Road about a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Officers found the pedestrian, an adult man, with serious injuries, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect vehicle drove off and that traffic detectives have taken over the investigation.