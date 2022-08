FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died following a collision on Interstate 80 near W Texas Street Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck twice around 1:50 a.m. They were hit in an I-80 eastbound lane then tossed into a westbound lane.

CHP said drivers in both vehicles cooperated and that drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a direct factor.