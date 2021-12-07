Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Florin Road in Pocket neighborhood

A man holds up his phone as he walks by a crash on Florin Road, near Greenhaven Drive. A pedestrian was seriously injured.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a car Tuesday morning in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento.

Police said just before 10 a.m., they got the call about the crash on Florin Road, near Greenhaven Drive.

It appeared the car had crashed into the back of a trailer being hauled by a pickup truck.

According to police, the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. Their identity has not been reported.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.