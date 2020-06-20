Pedestrian shot during attempted robbery in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot while walking in North Sacramento on Saturday.

Deputies say around 2:15 a.m. a black sedan with three passengers stopped next to a pedestrian near Greenholme Drive and Hillsdale Boulevard.

One of the passengers got out of the car and tried to rob the pedestrian, according to deputies. The passenger then allegedly shot the man.

Deputies say the man was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

Detectives identified the passengers of the sedan as 18-year-old Eddie Young and 19-year-old Jerem Lucas.

According to officials, a third person was interviewed and let go.