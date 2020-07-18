Pedestrian struck by truck dies in front of Grass Valley Charter School

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died in Grass Valley after being struck by a truck Friday, according to the fire department.

The crash occurred in front of the Grass Valley Charter School on South Auburn Street around 2:30 p.m., according to the Nevada City Fire Department.

Photos by the Nevada City Fire Department

Photographs show the truck veered off the roadway and crashed into the side of a building. Firefighters say they had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue the driver.

According to the department, the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver was taken to the Sutter Medical Center in Roseville for their injuries.

Grass Valley police and California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the crash.