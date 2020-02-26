Pedestrian struck by vehicle in South Sacramento hospitalized with critical injuries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon while walking in South Sacramento.

Around 3:15 p.m., the unidentified pedestrian was in the area of Valley Hi Drive and Mack Road when he was hit, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The police department says they do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Mack Road reopened just before 10 p.m. following an hourslong investigation at the crash site.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.