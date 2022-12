(KTXL) — A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in Elk Grove, police said.

The Elk Grove Police Department said a 60-year-old woman was walking in the street on Sheldon Road around 9 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle traveling east.

Police said the driver stopped nearby and cooperated with the investigation.

According to police, the driver did not show signs of being inspired and that the vehicle was “likely traveling at or below the posted speed limit.”