Penalty phase of Scott Peterson’s 2002 murder case to be retried

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In a remote hearing Friday morning, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced its intention to retry the penalty phase of Scott Peterson’s case.

The Modesto husband was convicted of killing his wife Laci and their unborn son more than a decade ago.

Recently, in two separate motions, his death penalty was overturned and he could be getting a new trial.

In Friday’s hearing, attorney Pat Harris was officially named as Scott Peterson’s defense attorney.

Although Scott Peterson’s face couldn’t be seen, he was heard saying that he understood the court proceedings moving forward.

Scott Peterson’s death penalty sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court, and that matter is being handled in Stanislaus County.

In San Mateo County, the matter of a whole new trial is in question, after the state’s highest court ordered that Scott Petterson’s murder conviction should be re-examined because a juror failed to disclose to the court that she had filed a restraining order against her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend while that juror was pregnant.

Scott Peterson’s sister-in-law, Janey Peterson, told FOX40 they are prepared to fight to clear Scott Peterson’s name, and that Laci Peterson’s family still needs justice.

“Absolutely, we still need justice. We still need justice for Laci, Conner and Scott,” she said. “We don’t have justice for Laci with Scott on death row.”

Scott Peterson’s attorney said he will need time to speak to his client because his team just found out that the prosecution plans to retry the penalty phase.

Both the prosecutors and defense attorneys told FOX40 that this process could take months.

Court is expected to resume on Nov. 6.