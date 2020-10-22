Penn Valley man reported dead after solo-vehicle collision in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) – A Penn Valley man is dead after colliding with a light pole and overturning down an embankment, according to Truckee California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans employees contacted CHP after finding the scene Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. on eastbound I-80, west of Donner Lake Road.

The 39-year-old driver’s vehicle, a silver Toyota Corolla, traveled off the south edge of I-80 and crashed into a light pole. It then continued southbound down a “steep dirt and rock embankment,” where it overturned, CHP officials said.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but due to the severity of the collision, died from his injuries.

With no witnesses, officers were unable to determine the time of the collision, and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor, according to the CHP.

The Truckee CHP asks anyone with information to contact Officer G. Graham (530) 563-9200.