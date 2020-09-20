People gather at State Capitol to remember and thank Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A day after learning Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, people gathered to remember and for some, to say thank you to the late justice.

The group came together at the Sacramento Superior Court to honor her life and legacy as the second woman ever to be a part of the country’s highest court.

After meeting, the group marched to the State Capitol.

For many, the death of Justice Ginsburg has hit hard.

“I was blown away, I cried,” said local attorney Sheri Rusk.

Rusk says she was well aware of Ginsburg before her ascension to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“She was on the D.C. Court of Appeals when I was a law student,” Rusk told FOX40.

Nearly three decades later Rusk says RBG’s grace and intelligence are just some of the reasons she became an icon, all while in a position dominated by men.

“She was the antithesis of the stereotypes that usually get thrown at women. She had a confidence and a wit and an elegance that made people comfortable,” Rusk said. “But she was razor-sharp. Her dissents were some of the finest we have had from the Supreme Court bench.”